Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) soared 8.32 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 05, 2023, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) opened at $12.20, higher 8.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.08 and dropped to $12.18 before settling in for the closing price of $12.02. Price fluctuations for SRAD have ranged from $7.10 to $14.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.40% at the time writing. With a float of $110.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3977 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.59, operating margin of +6.63, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sportradar Group AG is 2.63%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.34 in the near term. At $13.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.54.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,110,242K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 769,330 K according to its annual income of 11,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 212,250 K and its income totaled -34,480 K.