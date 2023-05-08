Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

SPR (Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.) dropped -0.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

May 05, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) trading session started at the price of $25.05, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.543 and dropped to $24.47 before settling in for the closing price of $24.61. A 52-week range for SPR has been $21.14 – $39.08.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.50%. With a float of $104.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.90 million.

The firm has a total of 18235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$1.39. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR], we can find that recorded value of 4.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.92. The third major resistance level sits at $26.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

There are 105,250K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.59 billion. As of now, sales total 5,030 M while income totals -546,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,320 M while its last quarter net income were -243,600 K.



 

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 97.63%

Shaun Noe -
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.99, soaring 62.01% from the...
Read more

5.79% volatility in Upwork Inc. (UPWK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On May 05, 2023, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) opened at $8.09, higher 0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Hecla Mining Company (HL) average volume reaches $8.54M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) stock priced at $5.93, up 0.49% from the previous...
Read more



 

