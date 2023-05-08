SSP (The E.W. Scripps Company) climbed 7.97 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.65, soaring 7.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.40 and dropped to $7.60 before settling in for the closing price of $7.40. Within the past 52 weeks, SSP’s price has moved between $7.32 and $17.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 22.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.90%. With a float of $59.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.17, operating margin of +17.77, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The E.W. Scripps Company is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 9,989. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 850 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s President, Scripps Networks sold 9,950 for $14.14, making the entire transaction worth $140,694. This insider now owns 49,844 shares in total.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 61.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Looking closely at The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, The E.W. Scripps Company’s (SSP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.98. However, in the short run, The E.W. Scripps Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.39. Second resistance stands at $8.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.79.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 623.38 million based on 83,577K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,453 M and income totals 195,900 K. The company made 680,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 85,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.