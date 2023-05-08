Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) stock priced at $84.30, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.57 and dropped to $83.745 before settling in for the closing price of $83.49. TSM’s price has ranged from $59.43 to $98.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.40%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52045 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.17, operating margin of +49.54, and the pretax margin is +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Looking closely at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days average volume was 6.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.17. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.78. Second resistance stands at $86.59. The third major resistance level sits at $87.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $82.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 420.23 billion, the company has a total of 5,186,076K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 73,670 M while annual income is 32,311 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,719 M while its latest quarter income was 6,804 M.