Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) average volume reaches $778.59K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.45, soaring 7.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, TTCF’s price has moved between $1.05 and $8.57.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -163.20%. With a float of $49.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.24, operating margin of -17.81, and the pretax margin is -19.00.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -41.81 while generating a return on equity of -38.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Looking closely at Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 58.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4186, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1962. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5567. Second resistance stands at $1.5933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3567.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 118.00 million based on 82,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,430 K and income totals -87,400 K. The company made 54,115 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,496 K in sales during its previous quarter.