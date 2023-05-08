Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) soared 8.90 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.86, soaring 8.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.35 and dropped to $43.73 before settling in for the closing price of $42.12. Within the past 52 weeks, TGLS’s price has moved between $16.05 and $48.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 17.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 128.50%. With a float of $20.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8770 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.35, operating margin of +31.99, and the pretax margin is +31.33.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Building Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tecnoglass Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 21,950,351. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 519,412 shares at a rate of $42.26, taking the stock ownership to the 26,928,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 275,810 for $42.26, making the entire transaction worth $11,655,731. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.89) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.73 while generating a return on equity of 52.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.94% during the next five years compared to 84.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

The latest stats from [Tecnoglass Inc., TGLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Tecnoglass Inc.’s (TGLS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.94. The third major resistance level sits at $49.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.66.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.01 billion based on 47,680K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 716,570 K and income totals 155,740 K. The company made 211,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 54,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.