Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) soared 16.64 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 05, 2023, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) trading session started at the price of $5.84, that was 16.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.77 and dropped to $5.779 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. A 52-week range for TNYA has been $1.64 – $9.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $63.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141 employees.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 17,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,779 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,377,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 6,779 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,596. This insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.79 in the near term. At $8.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

There are 66,865K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 389.78 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -123,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -33,516 K.