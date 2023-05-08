The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is 6.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 05, 2023, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) opened at $10.53, higher 8.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.52 and dropped to $10.12 before settling in for the closing price of $10.53. Price fluctuations for GT have ranged from $9.66 to $15.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.60% at the time writing. With a float of $281.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.00 million.

In an organization with 74000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to -22.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.9 million. That was better than the volume of 4.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. However, in the short run, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.93. Second resistance stands at $12.42. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.62. The third support level lies at $9.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are currently 283,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,805 M according to its annual income of 202,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,374 M and its income totaled -104,000 K.