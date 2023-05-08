Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) kicked off at the price of $2.74: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $2.60, up 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. Over the past 52 weeks, TIO has traded in a range of $0.53-$2.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 51.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Looking closely at Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.97. However, in the short run, Tingo Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.87. Second resistance stands at $3.00. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 420.81 million has total of 163,727K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 146,040 K in contrast with the sum of -47,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 110,760 K and last quarter income was -16,380 K.