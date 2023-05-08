Search
Steve Mayer

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) last year’s performance of 19.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.33, soaring 5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.37 and dropped to $29.96 before settling in for the closing price of $29.58. Within the past 52 weeks, UPBD’s price has moved between $16.82 and $31.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 9.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -89.60%. With a float of $49.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12690 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.89, operating margin of +7.14, and the pretax margin is +1.45.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Upbound Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 26,609. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,143 shares at a rate of $23.28, taking the stock ownership to the 79,370 shares.

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.66) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Upbound Group Inc.’s (UPBD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.82 in the near term. At $32.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.00.

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.65 billion based on 55,932K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,245 M and income totals 12,360 K. The company made 990,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.

