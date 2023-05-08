Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is 50.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $21.91, up 5.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.075 and dropped to $21.91 before settling in for the closing price of $21.67. Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has traded in a range of $2.02-$22.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.80%. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 6.24%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,010,250. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $22.45, taking the stock ownership to the 2,197,963 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s Director sold 16,000 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $352,061. This insider now owns 47,965 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -39.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.32 in the near term. At $23.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.45. The third support level lies at $20.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.16 billion has total of 99,582K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -68,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,530 K.