Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,563 K

May 05, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $0.1811, that was 15.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.206 and dropped to $0.178 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $0.15 – $2.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3193, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6833. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2119. Second resistance stands at $0.2229. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2399. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1839, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1669. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1559.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 248,988K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.36 million. As of now, sales total 9,790 K while income totals -713,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,563 K while its last quarter net income were -98,982 K.