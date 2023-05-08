VIST (Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.) climbed 7.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 05, 2023, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) opened at $19.56, higher 7.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.60 and dropped to $19.535 before settling in for the closing price of $18.99. Price fluctuations for VIST have ranged from $5.91 to $22.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.30% at the time writing. With a float of $84.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.41 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.63, operating margin of +43.76, and the pretax margin is +37.90.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 46.59%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 38.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V., VIST], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 77.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.25. The third major resistance level sits at $21.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.70.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

There are currently 92,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,144 M according to its annual income of 269,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 303,210 K and its income totaled 128,730 K.