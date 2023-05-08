Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 05, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) opened at $13.85, higher 4.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.245 and dropped to $13.459 before settling in for the closing price of $13.58. Price fluctuations for VNO have ranged from $12.53 to $38.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -2.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -505.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.87 million.

In an organization with 3146 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.63 while generating a return on equity of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.84 million. That was better than the volume of 4.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.28. However, in the short run, Vornado Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.48. Second resistance stands at $14.76. The third major resistance level sits at $15.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are currently 191,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,800 M according to its annual income of -346,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 446,940 K and its income totaled -477,750 K.