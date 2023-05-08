WDC (Western Digital Corporation) climbed 1.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 05, 2023, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) trading session started at the price of $33.48, that was 1.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.70 and dropped to $33.02 before settling in for the closing price of $33.04. A 52-week range for WDC has been $29.73 – $63.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.70%. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Digital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.85% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Looking closely at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.27. However, in the short run, Western Digital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.76. Second resistance stands at $34.07. The third major resistance level sits at $34.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.40.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are 319,322K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.55 billion. As of now, sales total 18,793 M while income totals 1,500 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,107 M while its last quarter net income were -446,000 K.