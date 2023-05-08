Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) 20 Days SMA touches 4.38%: The odds favor the bear

On May 05, 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) opened at $50.42, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.49 and dropped to $50.13 before settling in for the closing price of $51.41. Price fluctuations for WPM have ranged from $28.62 to $52.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.60% at the time writing. With a float of $450.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.37 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.94, operating margin of +47.85, and the pretax margin is +62.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +62.83 while generating a return on equity of 10.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 62.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., WPM], we can find that recorded value of 2.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.93. The third major resistance level sits at $55.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

There are currently 452,319K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,065 M according to its annual income of 669,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 236,050 K and its income totaled 166,130 K.