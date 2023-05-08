Search
Sana Meer
ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.82 million

Analyst Insights

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $16.55, up 5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.39 and dropped to $16.55 before settling in for the closing price of $16.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has traded in a range of $13.68-$24.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.70%. With a float of $50.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.46, operating margin of +10.75, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ZipRecruiter Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 150,235. In this transaction EVP & Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 8,666 shares at a rate of $17.34, taking the stock ownership to the 153,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 1,072 for $17.27, making the entire transaction worth $18,513. This insider now owns 82,443 shares in total.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 46.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (ZIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 33.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.52 in the near term. At $17.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.84.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.67 billion has total of 105,009K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 904,650 K in contrast with the sum of 61,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210,480 K and last quarter income was 19,410 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) 20 Days SMA touches -8.73%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.64, soaring 1.48% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Mondelez International Inc.'s (MDLZ) hike of 1.09% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
May 05, 2023, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) trading session started at the price of $77.06, that was 0.35% jump from the session before....
Read more

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) kicked off at the price of $33.23: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On May 05, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) opened at $32.65, higher 2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

