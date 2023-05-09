0.81% percent quarterly performance for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is not indicative of the underlying story

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.43, plunging -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.74 and dropped to $25.83 before settling in for the closing price of $26.23. Within the past 52 weeks, AZEK’s price has moved between $15.12 and $30.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 16.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.10%. With a float of $146.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2182 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +10.50, and the pretax margin is +7.67.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The AZEK Company Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 153,650. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.95, taking the stock ownership to the 43,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CEO and President sold 13,000 for $22.72, making the entire transaction worth $295,360. This insider now owns 254,793 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Looking closely at The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 59.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.17. However, in the short run, The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.54. Second resistance stands at $27.09. The third major resistance level sits at $27.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.72.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.93 billion based on 150,731K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,356 M and income totals 75,230 K. The company made 216,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.