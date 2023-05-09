$1.43M in average volume shows that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is heading in the right direction

On May 08, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) opened at $5.03, higher 2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.17 and dropped to $4.9854 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. Price fluctuations for LICY have ranged from $4.30 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.00% at the time writing. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 405 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

The latest stats from [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.41 million was inferior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 36.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.28. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. The third support level lies at $4.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are currently 176,503K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 881.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,400 K according to its annual income of -53,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,880 K and its income totaled -34,040 K.