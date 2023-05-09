1.48% volatility in Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 08, 2023, Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) opened at $284.01, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $287.16 and dropped to $282.80 before settling in for the closing price of $281.56. Price fluctuations for MSI have ranged from $195.18 to $295.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.60% at the time writing. With a float of $166.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of +19.63, and the pretax margin is +16.63.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Motorola Solutions Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 2,361,412. In this transaction SVP, Communications & Brand of this company sold 8,734 shares at a rate of $270.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $266.33, making the entire transaction worth $399,492. This insider now owns 8,313 shares in total.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +14.96 while generating a return on equity of 3,586.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.16% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.93, a number that is poised to hit 2.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.10.

During the past 100 days, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s (MSI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $278.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $257.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $287.11 in the near term. At $289.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $291.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $282.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $280.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $278.39.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Key Stats

There are currently 167,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,112 M according to its annual income of 1,363 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,707 M and its income totaled 589,000 K.