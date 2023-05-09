12.26% volatility in Sono Group N.V. (SEV) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 08, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $0.2604, that was -0.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2669 and dropped to $0.2317 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for SEV has been $0.20 – $3.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sono Group N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 224.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) saw its 5-day average volume 4.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4625. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2738 in the near term. At $0.2879, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3090. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2386, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2175. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2034.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 90,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.49 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -75,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 138 K while its last quarter net income were -43,517 K.