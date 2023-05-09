-18.11% percent quarterly performance for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock priced at $2.01, down -1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.015 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. CRON’s price has ranged from $1.70 to $3.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 86.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.10%. With a float of $198.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $378.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.47, operating margin of -126.23, and the pretax margin is -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 46.85%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 307,581. In this transaction Director of this company bought 109,588 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 1,049,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 94,600 for $2.83, making the entire transaction worth $267,604. This insider now owns 973,277 shares in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cronos Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Looking closely at Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 21.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.63. However, in the short run, Cronos Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.02. Second resistance stands at $2.04. The third major resistance level sits at $2.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 974.60 million, the company has a total of 380,816K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 91,900 K while annual income is -168,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,890 K while its latest quarter income was -78,880 K.