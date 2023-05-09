2.92% volatility in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.95. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.955 and dropped to $11.7012 before settling in for the closing price of $11.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TWO’s price has moved between $11.74 and $21.84.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.10%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -646.62, operating margin of +4623.57, and the pretax margin is +2573.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 61,368. In this transaction Vice President & CRO of this company sold 3,668 shares at a rate of $16.73, taking the stock ownership to the 58,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Vice President & COO sold 1,949 for $16.73, making the entire transaction worth $32,607. This insider now owns 33,046 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by -$0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +1906.93 while generating a return on equity of 9.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.97 in the near term. At $12.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.46.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 96,665K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 295,540 K and income totals 220,240 K. The company made 99,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -270,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.