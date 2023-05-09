$308.82K in average volume shows that ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is heading in the right direction

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.261, soaring 5.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.279 and dropped to $0.245 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, ATIP’s price has moved between $0.22 and $2.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.40%. With a float of $201.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.86, operating margin of -8.41, and the pretax margin is -85.20.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 24,615. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 133,652 shares.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -77.46 while generating a return on equity of -142.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Looking closely at ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2917, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6190. However, in the short run, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2803. Second resistance stands at $0.2967. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2463, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2287. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2123.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.81 million based on 207,384K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 635,670 K and income totals -492,380 K. The company made 161,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -102,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.