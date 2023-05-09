4.04% volatility in MP Materials Corp. (MP) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 08, 2023, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) trading session started at the price of $21.10, that was 3.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.88 and dropped to $20.86 before settling in for the closing price of $20.67. A 52-week range for MP has been $20.21 – $42.84.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.30%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 486 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of +62.14, and the pretax margin is +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corp. (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.96 in the near term. At $22.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.92.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 177,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.79 billion. As of now, sales total 527,510 K while income totals 289,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 93,250 K while its last quarter net income were 67,010 K.