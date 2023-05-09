5.84% percent quarterly performance for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 08, 2023, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) trading session started at the price of $99.34, that was -0.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.32 and dropped to $98.25 before settling in for the closing price of $99.49. A 52-week range for ED has been $78.10 – $102.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 5.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.10%. With a float of $345.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14319 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.05, operating margin of +16.69, and the pretax margin is +13.39.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 2,316. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 24 shares at a rate of $98.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 24 for $98.47, making the entire transaction worth $2,315. This insider now owns 44,261 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.8) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.12% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.79 million, its volume of 1.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 86.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $100.14 in the near term. At $101.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.00.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

There are 346,438K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.97 billion. As of now, sales total 15,670 M while income totals 1,660 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,030 M while its last quarter net income were 190,000 K.