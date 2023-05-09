5.91% volatility in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) last month: This is a red flag warning

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.57, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.545 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, APE’s price has moved between $0.65 and $10.50.

In an organization with 2787 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 1,451,889. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 955,190 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 154,451,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,263,420 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,907,764. This insider now owns 155,406,723 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 24.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 3,911 M and income totals -973,600 K. The company made 954,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -235,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.