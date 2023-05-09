$961.07K in average volume shows that Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) stock priced at $47.50, up 1.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.8542 and dropped to $45.92 before settling in for the closing price of $46.90. RPD’s price has ranged from $26.49 to $77.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 27.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.50%. With a float of $58.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2623 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.59, operating margin of -16.28, and the pretax margin is -17.85.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 100.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,520,158. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,620 shares at a rate of $36.52, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $36.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,526,432. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rapid7 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.1 million, its volume of 1.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 68.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.34 in the near term. At $49.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.47.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.79 billion, the company has a total of 60,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 685,080 K while annual income is -124,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,480 K while its latest quarter income was -11,390 K.