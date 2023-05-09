A look at 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $16.86, up 4.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.6499 and dropped to $16.80 before settling in for the closing price of $16.67. Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has traded in a range of $2.05-$18.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 130,379. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,721 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 53,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director bought 61,538 for $16.15, making the entire transaction worth $993,839. This insider now owns 61,538 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Looking closely at 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 94.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.02. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.77. Second resistance stands at $18.13. The third major resistance level sits at $18.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.07.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.23 billion has total of 67,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -102,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,602 K.