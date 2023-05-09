A look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.73, soaring 2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.95 and dropped to $13.625 before settling in for the closing price of $13.51. Within the past 52 weeks, AAL’s price has moved between $11.65 and $19.51.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.00 million.

The firm has a total of 129700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 303,159. In this transaction SVP Corporate Controller of this company sold 21,984 shares at a rate of $13.79, taking the stock ownership to the 59,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 9,954 for $15.07, making the entire transaction worth $150,007. This insider now owns 78,210 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], we can find that recorded value of 23.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 25.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 30.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.14. The third major resistance level sits at $14.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.36.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.82 billion based on 652,863K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 48,971 M and income totals 127,000 K. The company made 12,189 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.