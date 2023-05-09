A look at Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s (EGBN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.97, plunging -3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.59 and dropped to $19.77 before settling in for the closing price of $20.62. Within the past 52 weeks, EGBN’s price has moved between $19.34 and $51.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.40%. With a float of $30.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 496 employees.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.13) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +31.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

Looking closely at Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s (EGBN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.89. However, in the short run, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.01. Second resistance stands at $22.21. The third major resistance level sits at $22.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.37.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 605.79 million based on 31,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 448,270 K and income totals 140,930 K. The company made 143,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.