A look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 08, 2023, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) opened at $11.84, lower -6.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.95 and dropped to $11.55 before settling in for the closing price of $12.39. Price fluctuations for HAYW have ranged from $7.97 to $16.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 84,420. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,353 shares at a rate of $11.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,551,920 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $17,878,118. This insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Looking closely at Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 45.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.94. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.85. Second resistance stands at $12.10. The third major resistance level sits at $12.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.05.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are currently 212,772K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,314 M according to its annual income of 179,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 258,970 K and its income totaled 15,970 K.