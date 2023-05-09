A look at Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 08, 2023, Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) opened at $18.63, higher 3.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.46 and dropped to $18.35 before settling in for the closing price of $18.56. Price fluctuations for VECO have ranged from $16.11 to $23.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 424.20% at the time writing. With a float of $50.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.58 million.

The firm has a total of 1221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.18, operating margin of +9.38, and the pretax margin is +7.89.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veeco Instruments Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 110.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 46,750. In this transaction SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $21.25, taking the stock ownership to the 62,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $21.60, making the entire transaction worth $54,000. This insider now owns 52,429 shares in total.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 424.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Veeco Instruments Inc., VECO], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.13. The third major resistance level sits at $20.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.47.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

There are currently 51,576K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 952.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 646,140 K according to its annual income of 166,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 153,800 K and its income totaled 128,920 K.