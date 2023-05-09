A major move is in the offing as Azenta Inc. (AZTA) market cap hits 3.05 billion

May 08, 2023, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) trading session started at the price of $45.55, that was -0.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.90 and dropped to $44.54 before settling in for the closing price of $45.59. A 52-week range for AZTA has been $37.61 – $78.82.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.30%. With a float of $69.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.54 million.

The firm has a total of 3700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -4.32, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Azenta Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Azenta Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -24.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Azenta Inc., AZTA], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.65. The third major resistance level sits at $47.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.32.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

There are 69,103K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 555,500 K while income totals 2,133 M. Its latest quarter income was 178,370 K while its last quarter net income were -11,240 K.