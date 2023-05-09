A major move is in the offing as Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) market cap hits 880.46 million

On May 08, 2023, Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) opened at $8.22, lower -3.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.31 and dropped to $7.78 before settling in for the closing price of $8.05. Price fluctuations for HOPE have ranged from $7.42 to $15.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.10% at the time writing. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1549 employees.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.83%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 801. In this transaction Director of this company bought 98 shares at a rate of $8.18, taking the stock ownership to the 35,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 12,402 for $8.09, making the entire transaction worth $100,332. This insider now owns 35,003 shares in total.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.91 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Looking closely at Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.77. However, in the short run, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.13. Second resistance stands at $8.49. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.07.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

There are currently 119,697K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 880.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 767,510 K according to its annual income of 218,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 249,370 K and its income totaled 39,120 K.