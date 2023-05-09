A major move is in the offing as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) market cap hits 16.33 billion

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $7.64, up 4.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.855 and dropped to $7.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has traded in a range of $5.84-$11.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.10%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.09 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3838 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.56, operating margin of -8.46, and the pretax margin is -18.94.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 34.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 169,491. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,900 shares at a rate of $7.74, taking the stock ownership to the 1,858,152 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Director sold 21,900 for $8.35, making the entire transaction worth $182,885. This insider now owns 1,880,052 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.61 while generating a return on equity of -15.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 38.09 million, its volume of 48.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.87 in the near term. At $7.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.34.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.33 billion has total of 2,101,387K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,906 M in contrast with the sum of -373,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 508,620 K and last quarter income was 30,880 K.