A major move is in the offing as PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) market cap hits 126.11 million

May 08, 2023, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) trading session started at the price of $1.93, that was -5.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. A 52-week range for PLBY has been $1.55 – $10.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -187.30%. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PLBY Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 64,030. In this transaction Former CFO of this company sold 30,326 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 664,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s CEO & President sold 15,124 for $2.08, making the entire transaction worth $31,413. This insider now owns 1,411,308 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Looking closely at PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3759. However, in the short run, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9167. Second resistance stands at $2.0033. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6367.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

There are 73,520K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 126.11 million. As of now, sales total 266,930 K while income totals -277,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 68,520 K while its last quarter net income were -10,240 K.