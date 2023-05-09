Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 22.38%

Company News

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) stock priced at $4.25, down -16.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3699 and dropped to $3.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. ASNS’s price has ranged from $2.62 to $39.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.80%. With a float of $1.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.74 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.54, operating margin of -69.09, and the pretax margin is -124.36.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Actelis Networks Inc. is 19.33%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -124.36.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Actelis Networks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.04

Technical Analysis of Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Actelis Networks Inc.’s (ASNS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 459.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 203.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. However, in the short run, Actelis Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.17. Second resistance stands at $6.13. The third major resistance level sits at $6.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. The third support level lies at $1.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.80 million, the company has a total of 1,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,830 K while annual income is -10,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,530 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) last year’s performance of -22.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.38, soaring 0.68% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 14,017 M

Shaun Noe -
May 05, 2023, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) trading session started at the price of $23.61, that was 4.52% jump from the session before....
Read more

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is expecting -28.63% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On May 05, 2023, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) opened at $20.77, higher 5.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.