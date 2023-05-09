Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 22.38%

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) stock priced at $4.25, down -16.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3699 and dropped to $3.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. ASNS’s price has ranged from $2.62 to $39.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -203.80%. With a float of $1.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.74 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.54, operating margin of -69.09, and the pretax margin is -124.36.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Actelis Networks Inc. is 19.33%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -124.36.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Actelis Networks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.04

Technical Analysis of Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Actelis Networks Inc.’s (ASNS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 459.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 203.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. However, in the short run, Actelis Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.17. Second resistance stands at $6.13. The third major resistance level sits at $6.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. The third support level lies at $1.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.80 million, the company has a total of 1,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,830 K while annual income is -10,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,530 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.