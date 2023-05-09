Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) with a beta value of 1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 08, 2023, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) opened at $6.49, higher 3.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.73 and dropped to $6.29 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. Price fluctuations for ADPT have ranged from $5.95 to $13.21 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 37.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $140.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.46, operating margin of -106.94, and the pretax margin is -108.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 19,918. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,308 shares at a rate of $8.63, taking the stock ownership to the 175,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 817 for $8.50, making the entire transaction worth $6,944. This insider now owns 177,669 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -108.03 while generating a return on equity of -37.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.60% during the next five years compared to -31.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Looking closely at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. However, in the short run, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.79. Second resistance stands at $6.98. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.91.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are currently 144,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 964.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 185,310 K according to its annual income of -200,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,200 K and its income totaled -40,130 K.