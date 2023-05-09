AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 990,900 K

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.83, soaring 0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.03 and dropped to $5.76 before settling in for the closing price of $5.89. Within the past 52 weeks, AMC’s price has moved between $3.77 and $16.89.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.10%. With a float of $516.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $519.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 1,451,889. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 955,190 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 154,451,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,263,420 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,907,764. This insider now owns 155,406,723 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) saw its 5-day average volume 22.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 33.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.03 in the near term. At $6.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.08 billion based on 517,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,911 M and income totals -973,600 K. The company made 990,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -287,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.