Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is expecting -28.63% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 05, 2023, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) opened at $20.77, higher 5.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.775 and dropped to $20.68 before settling in for the closing price of $20.49. Price fluctuations for AMKR have ranged from $14.89 to $31.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.90% at the time writing. With a float of $101.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.75, operating margin of +12.65, and the pretax margin is +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 139,740. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $23.29, taking the stock ownership to the 35,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for $23.92, making the entire transaction worth $717,600. This insider now owns 119,808 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.22% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.02 in the near term. At $22.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.83.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are currently 245,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,092 M according to its annual income of 765,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,906 M and its income totaled 164,300 K.