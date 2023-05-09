Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.89%

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.61, plunging -9.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.68 and dropped to $4.165 before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. Within the past 52 weeks, ARDX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $5.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.10%. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.02 million.

In an organization with 133 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 13,888. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 113,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 13,449 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $40,360. This insider now owns 896,012 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.53. Second resistance stands at $4.86. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $3.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 916.19 million based on 214,462K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,160 K and income totals -67,210 K. The company made 44,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.