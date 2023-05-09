Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.07%

On May 08, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) opened at $135.73, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.335 and dropped to $129.54 before settling in for the closing price of $135.73. Price fluctuations for TEAM have ranged from $113.86 to $300.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 34.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.10% at the time writing. With a float of $143.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.87 million.

In an organization with 8813 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 1,156,676. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $134.28, taking the stock ownership to the 320,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $134.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,156,675. This insider now owns 320,990 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.72 million. That was better than the volume of 2.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.15.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.61. However, in the short run, Atlassian Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $136.38. Second resistance stands at $142.76. The third major resistance level sits at $146.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.17. The third support level lies at $116.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

There are currently 256,287K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,803 M according to its annual income of -614,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 872,700 K and its income totaled -205,030 K.