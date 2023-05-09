Azul S.A. (AZUL) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 08, 2023, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) opened at $7.08,. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.31 and dropped to $6.93 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for AZUL have ranged from $3.82 to $13.81 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 15.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.00% at the time writing. With a float of $88.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.02 million.

In an organization with 14247 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.31, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. However, in the short run, Azul S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.23. Second resistance stands at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.47.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

There are currently 420,882K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 763.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,089 M according to its annual income of -139,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 845,390 K and its income totaled 198,370 K.