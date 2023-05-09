Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -2.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 08, 2023, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) opened at $7.04, higher 0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.05 and dropped to $7.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.97. Price fluctuations for BBVA have ranged from $3.93 to $7.93 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.02 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 116923 workers is very important to gauge.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14 and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

The latest stats from [Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., BBVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was superior to 1.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 60.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.07. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. The third support level lies at $6.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

There are currently 6,386,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,223 M according to its annual income of 6,976 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,465 M and its income totaled 1,980 M.