Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) 20 Days SMA touches 10.07%: The odds favor the bear

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $2.855, up 6.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.055 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has traded in a range of $2.34-$4.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.10%. With a float of $5.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.33 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 75591 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -11.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 33.25 million, its volume of 30.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.11 in the near term. At $3.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.62.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.51 billion has total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,482 M in contrast with the sum of 4,016 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,611 M and last quarter income was 149,340 K.