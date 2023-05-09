Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) stock priced at $0.55, down -3.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6197 and dropped to $0.5163 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. BON’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $5.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.50%. With a float of $3.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.37 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +21.87, and the pretax margin is +25.11.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Bon Natural Life Limited is 43.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +20.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bon Natural Life Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74 and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) raw stochastic average was set at 3.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4412, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5419. However, in the short run, Bon Natural Life Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6276. Second resistance stands at $0.6754. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7310. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4686. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4208.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.44 million, the company has a total of 8,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,910 K while annual income is 6,240 K.