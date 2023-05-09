Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) drop of -0.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

May 08, 2023, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) trading session started at the price of $13.63, that was -2.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.84 and dropped to $13.295 before settling in for the closing price of $13.73. A 52-week range for ACVA has been $6.10 – $14.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.30%. With a float of $125.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACV Auctions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 816,439. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 67,252 shares at a rate of $12.14, taking the stock ownership to the 354,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,500 for $12.15, making the entire transaction worth $212,625. This insider now owns 333,567 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.70 in the near term. At $14.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.95. The third support level lies at $12.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are 158,799K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.07 billion. As of now, sales total 421,530 K while income totals -102,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,970 K while its last quarter net income were -24,520 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) 20 Days SMA touches -8.53%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.99, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading...
Read more

Blackstone Inc. (BX) kicked off at the price of $81.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On May 08, 2023, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) opened at $82.62, lower -1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) soared 2.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock priced at $45.31, up 2.34% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.