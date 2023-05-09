Can DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) drop of -7.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 08, 2023, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) trading session started at the price of $11.06, that was 1.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.256 and dropped to $10.81 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. A 52-week range for DBRG has been $9.99 – $26.24.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -14.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.00%. With a float of $135.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.90 million.

In an organization with 300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.57, operating margin of -37.25, and the pretax margin is -35.63.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 209,471,664. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 34,911,944 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 79,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$1.22. This company achieved a net margin of -15.13 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was better than the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.18. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.39. Second resistance stands at $11.54. The third major resistance level sits at $11.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.65. The third support level lies at $10.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

There are 160,023K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,145 M while income totals -321,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 301,080 K while its last quarter net income were -4,590 K.