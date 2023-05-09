Can Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) drop of -7.72% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 08, 2023, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) trading session started at the price of $7.06, that was 3.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.54 and dropped to $7.05 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. A 52-week range for GTN has been $6.50 – $20.83.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 33.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 983.30%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.00 million.

In an organization with 8942 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.87, operating margin of +27.09, and the pretax margin is +16.70.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gray Television Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,225,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 68,750 shares at a rate of $17.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,042,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 68,750 for $17.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,225,350. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +12.38 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 983.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.55 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. However, in the short run, Gray Television Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.54. Second resistance stands at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.80. The third support level lies at $6.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

There are 92,827K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 654.13 million. As of now, sales total 3,676 M while income totals 455,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,072 M while its last quarter net income were 186,000 K.